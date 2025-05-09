PAISD’s bond plans explored Published 3:44 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The hard work is yet to come with the recent passage of the Port Arthur Independent School District’s $300 million bond propositions.

The unofficial results show Proposition A, which will fund a new middle school, Career and Technical Education Addition, Newcomers Addition, HVAC upgrades and buses, was approved with 58.90 percent or 1,436 of the total votes cast. There were 1,002 votes against the proposition, or 41.10 percent of the votes.

Proposition B, which will fund a new stadium complex, saw 56.11 percent or 1,345 of the total votes cast. There were 1,052 votes against the proposition, or 43.89 percent of the votes.

Trustees will officially canvass the votes of the May 3 election during the upcoming Thursday board meeting. According to officials this process ensures that all votes are accurately counted and verified before the results are announced.

PAISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie said the Bond Schedule is currently being developed in collaboration with the District’s Financial Advisor and Bond Counsel. Once finalized, the Board of Trustees will review and approve the schedule.

“We anticipate that the first installment of bond funds could be issued as early as this coming August, with subsequent installments released as projects progress. Each phase will be carefully planned and approved by the Board to ensure transparency and accountability,” Porterie said.

A number of informational forums were held leading up to the election and comments/questions were accepted via social media. The issue of a new middle school — which would be the first for PAISD, brought inquiries. Currently, there are two middle schools, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson. Lincoln is 106 years old and there is the possibility of designating it as a historic building. Porterie said they are actively researching steps to preserve their legacy.

The district is considering several property options for Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

“Rest assured, we are committed to maintaining these facilities; demolition or sale of the buildings remains under consideration, but there are no plans to abandon them,” Porterie said. “Our goal is to ensure community assets are thoughtfully preserved or repurposed.”

Renovation of Lincoln would cost at least $117 million while renovation of Thomas Jefferson would take over $200 million.

Combining the district’s two middle schools into one also comes with a cost savings. Porterie said the district carefully considered the potential benefits of consolidating two middle schools into a single facility. This would bring savings in maintenance, operations and staffing and also provide updated, modern learning environments for students.

“This approach allows us to allocate resources more effectively and focus on enhancing educational opportunities. The decision will be made with our long-term educational goals,” he said.

Proposition B, new stadium complex, is a topic that was brought up by voters to the district, Porterie said during a recent forum. Memorial Stadium is currently located adjacent to Jefferson Middle School while Memorial High School is located about four miles away.

The district is currently exploring options for the new athletic complex with a preference for building near the current high school to best serve our students and community.

“We are in discussions with landowners and evaluating available sites to determine the most practical and beneficial location,” he said. “Our team is also assessing how construction and traffic flow can be managed to minimize disruption and ensure safety for students, staff, and residents.”