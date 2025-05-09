Port Arthur Businessman A. Morris Albright Donates $1 Million to Lamar State College Port Arthur to Name Industry Training Facility in His Honor Published 3:40 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Lamar State College Port Arthur announced a transformative $1 million donation from longtime Port Arthur businessman and community leader A. Morris Albright. In recognition of this historic gift, the college will name its Industry Training Facility on Lakeshore Drive in his honor.

The announcement was made during LSCPA’s Decade of Distinction luncheon, held Wednesday. The event celebrated 10 years of growth and achievement under the leadership of President Dr. Betty Reynard. The donation and naming of the facility were revealed by LSCPA Foundation Chair Payton Keith, drawing a rousing ovation from attendees.

“This extraordinary gift from Mr. Albright represents a powerful investment in the future of our students and our region,” said Dr. Reynard. “His generosity ensures that generations of students will have access to quality education and training at Lamar State College Port Arthur. We are proud to place his name on our Industry Training Facility as a lasting tribute to his commitment to education, economic growth, and community development.”

Keith praised Albright’s dedication to the community and his forward-thinking support of education.

“Morris Albright has always believed in the potential of Port Arthur and its people,” Keith said. “His donation is more than a gift—it’s a legacy that will uplift students, families, and industries for decades to come. We are honored to celebrate his impact at today’s event and far into the future.”

Dr. Reynard added, “Mr. Albright understands the critical role that education plays in shaping successful careers and strong communities. His belief in our students and programs is both inspiring and humbling.”

A formal dedication ceremony for the A. Morris Albright Industry Training Facility is planned for later this year, with details to be announced.