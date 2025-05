Port Arthurans garner medals at Texas Senior Games Published 3:38 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

The City of Port Arthur Parks and Recreation Department’s Senior Center entered area Southeast Texas Seniors from 50 years old and older to compete in the Texas Senior Games held in March in San Antonio.

These Port Arthur Seniors participated in the bowling events and brought home various medals:

Roxanna Barrett

Singles, gold, 80-84 age group

Doubles, gold, 80-84 age group

Mixed doubles, gold, 80-84 age group

Yvonne Field

Singles, silver, 80-84 age group

Doubles, gold, 75-79 age group

Mixed doubled, bronze, 75-79 age group

Johnnie Green

Singles, silver, 70-74 age group

Doubles, gold, 70-74 age group

Beverly Higgins

Doubles, gold, 70-74 age group

Cora Jacquet

Singles, bronze, 65-69 age group

Doubles, silver, 65-69 age group

Deborah Welch

Singles, silver, 60-64 age group

Doubles, bronze, 60-64 age group

Mixed doubles, silver, 60-64 age group

Sheryl Wilson

Doubles, bronze, 65-69 age group

Mixed doubles, gold, 50-54 age group

Melvin Benson

Doubles, silver, 75-79 age group

Mixed doubles, silver, 75-79 age group

Michael Chambers

Doubles, gold, 65-69 age group

Felix Jones

Doubles, bronze, 70-74 age group

Mixed doubles, silver, 70-74 age group

Reginald Wasson

Singles, silver, 65-69 age group

Doubles, bronze, 65-69 age group

Leroy Williams

Doubles, silver, 60-64 age group

Mixed doubles, gold, 60-64 age group

The group will head to Iowa for the National Senior Games July 24 to Aug. 4.