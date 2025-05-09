Port Neches Police activity for the week of April 28 to May 4

April 28

Fraudulent use or possession of ID was reported on the 700 block of Alpine.

April 29

Burglary of a building was reported on the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.

April 30

Debra Angelle, 38, was arrested for DWI and unlawfully carrying a weapon on the 800 block of Magnolia.

Kenneth Thornell,Jr., 44, was arrested for Port Neches warrants on the 1900 block of Port Neches Avenue.

Xavier Curtis, 27, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 2100 block of 10th Street.