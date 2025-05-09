Port Neches Police activity for the week of April 28 to May 4
April 28
- Fraudulent use or possession of ID was reported on the 700 block of Alpine.
April 29
- Burglary of a building was reported on the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.
April 30
- Debra Angelle, 38, was arrested for DWI and unlawfully carrying a weapon on the 800 block of Magnolia.
- Kenneth Thornell,Jr., 44, was arrested for Port Neches warrants on the 1900 block of Port Neches Avenue.
- Xavier Curtis, 27, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 2100 block of 10th Street.
- Burglary of a building was reported on the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.
May 1
- Paola Castro Garnica, 26, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 700 block of South 6th Street – Nederland.
- Theft of services was reported on the 2400 block of Hampton.
May 2
- Hunter Parker, 18, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 1300 block of Dearing.
- Public Lewdness was reported on the 2500 block of Nall.
May 3
- Cyrus Cason, 20, was arrested for public intoxication on the 600 block of Grigsby.
- Kolton Smith, 33, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 2100 block of Merriman.
- Assault was reported on the 300 block of Meadowgreen.
May 4
- No Reports