Port Neches Police activity for the week of April 28 to May 4

Published 3:19 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

By PA News

April 28 

  • Fraudulent use or possession of ID was reported on the 700 block of Alpine. 

April 29

  • Burglary of a building was reported on the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.

April 30 

  • Debra Angelle, 38, was arrested for DWI and unlawfully carrying a weapon on the 800 block of Magnolia.
  • Kenneth Thornell,Jr., 44, was arrested for Port Neches warrants on the 1900 block of Port Neches Avenue.
  • Xavier Curtis, 27, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 2100 block of 10th Street.
  • Burglary of a building was reported on the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.

May 1

  • Paola Castro Garnica, 26, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 700 block of South 6th Street – Nederland.
  • Theft of services was reported on the 2400 block of Hampton. 

May 2

  • Hunter Parker, 18, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 1300 block of Dearing.
  • Public Lewdness was reported on the 2500 block of Nall.

May 3

  • Cyrus Cason, 20, was arrested for public intoxication on the 600 block of Grigsby.
  • Kolton Smith, 33, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 2100 block of Merriman.
  • Assault was reported on the 300 block of Meadowgreen.

May 4

  • No Reports 

